The July 8 home opener of the 2020 Ralph Bishop League season didn’t go the way the Tekamah-Herman Juniors had hoped.
The Juniors outhit their guests from West Point 9-4, but 13 walks as well as several miscues and passed balls proved to be the downfall in a 14-9 West Point win.
Gunnar Ray took the loss for the 1-2 Tiger Juniors while Coy Kreikemeier got the win for West Point.
West Point opened things up with a 6-spot in the first inning on only one hit, but T-H was able to roar back to tie it with six of their own in the bottom of the second inning on three hits, one of them being a bases-clearing triple by Jed Hoover.
More defensive struggles resulted in West Point putting up seven more runs in the fourth to take a 13-6 run, but the Tiger Juniors still refused to quit as they added two more runs in the fourth as Spencer Pagels doubled and scored on Dylan Chatt’s single. Chatt would steal second before turning on the jets and zoom all the way home on an errant throw.
Both teams would score a run in the fifth inning. Garrett Lindberg reached on an error for the Tigers before scoring on a single by Bret Brenneis.
Pagels and Brenneis each poled a pair of hits to lead the Tiger Juniors. Pagels scored a run while Brenneis scored one and drove in two.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Connor Guill, Ray, Lindberg and Chatt.
It was a matchup of unbeaten teams in the Seniors contest, but when the smoke cleared the home team stood tall.
A 5-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning was exactly what the Tigers needed in handing the West Point Seniors their first loss of the season, 8-3.
Hoover started on the mound for the Tigers, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out eight. Clay Beaumont came on to pitch the win in relief, allowing only one hit while striking out five batters. He retired six of the seven batters he faced in the final two innings. Brendan Rief took the loss for West Point, going five innings while giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
Gavin Enstrom smacked three hits to lead the Tiger Seniors offense, with two of them being long-range triples. He also scored three runs and drove in two.
Hoover drilled a pair of hits, scoring one and driving in one.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Chatt with a two-run single, Cody Elliott and Chauncey Rogers.
The Tiger Juniors and Seniors see action nearly every night this week, including a home contest against Hooper-Scribner Friday, July 17.