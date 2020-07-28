The Tekamah-Herman Juniors split a pair of home games over the past week.
In their first game this past Tuesday, they fell behind 5-0 before they began their rally in the third en route to an 8-7 win over Arlington. The victory avenged an 11-2, five-inning, loss to Arlington on Wednesday, July 15.
Dawson Schram pitched the win in relief. Dylan Chatt, Brady Braniff and Brady Bromm stroked two hits apiece to lead the Juniors offense. Chatt cracked a double and scored two runs while Braniff drove in four runs and Bromm drove in the winning run, scoring Gunnar Ray who tripled in the bottom of the seventh.
Other Tiger Juniors hitting safely were Spencer Pagels and Bret Brenneis. Both scored a run.
It was a completely different story against Wisner-Pilger/Dodge- Howells on Thursday. W-P/D-H put up an 8-spot in the top of the fourth inning to power a 12-6 win over the Tiger Juniors.
Dawson Schram suffered the loss.
Ray drilled three hits to lead the Juniors offense, with one of them a double. He also scored two runs and drove in two. Jed Hoover cracked a pair of hits, including a triple, while scoring one and driving in two.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Bromm, Garrett Lindberg and Cole Freidel. Freidel also scored a pair of runs.
The Seniors’ week got off to a rocky start this past Friday, as 12 unearned runs helped Hooper-Scribner to come away with a 15-4 win in five innings. Luke Wakehouse took the loss on the mound.
Ray led the Seniors offense with three hits against H-S, withtwo of them being doubles. He also scored two runs and drove in one. Hoover Friedel added two hits apiece, with Freidel scoring a run. Cody Elliott cracked a triple and Wakehouse added a double.Brenneis rounded out the Tiger Seniors hitting with a single.
The frustration from Friday’s loss proved to be enough motivation forthe Seniors as they bounced back with a 9-1 win over Arlington in five innings. Clay Beaumont pitched the complete-game win.
Wakehouse brought down the house early with a solo HR overthe left field fence, the first home for a Tiger Junior or Senior at Veterans Field in quite some time. Wakehouse also singled and scored a pair of runs.
Beaumont, Gavin Enstrom and Ray also added a pair ofhits for the Seniors. Beaumont had a double among his output while scoring one and driving in another. Enstrom scored a pair of runs, including the game-ending run on a wild pitch. Ray doubled and drove in two runs.
Other Tiger Seniors hitting safely were Chauncey Rogers and Freidel. Rogers drove in two runs on a single and scored a pair of runs while Freidel drove in one.
Thursday’s game against Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells turned out to be the Seniors’ highest output of the season, a 15-2 win in five innings.
Hoover pitched the complete-game win, striking out 10.
Wakehouse blasted three hits, including a triple, to lead the Seniors’ offense. He also scored three runs and drove in two.
Hoover, Beaumont, Enstrom and Freidel added two hits apiece. Hoover tripled and doubled while scoring a run in driving in two. Beaumont drove in one while scoring two. Enstrom had a triple among his output while driving in four runs. Freidel scored a pair of runs.
Other Tiger Seniors’ hitting safely were Chatt, Cody Elliott, Rogers, Ray and Schram. Chatt scored two and drove in one. Elliott drove in one. Rogers scored three runs and drove in three. Ray and Schram each scored a run.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Juniors or the Seniors heading into the final week of the regular season. They hosted Columbus Lakeview on Friday, July 24 before travelling to west Point on Monday. Thursday, July 30, is their final game of the season. Both teams host Pender in makeup games originally scheduled to be played June 18.