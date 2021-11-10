A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2021, at the age of 42.
Justin Eugene Magill was born on July 2, 1979, in West Point to Keith and Janice (Johnson) Magill. He was raised in Tekamah, graduating from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1998.
Justin loved school and the kids he went to school with. When he was in the Head Start program, bus driver Susie Tobin would pick him up first and drop him off last. How he loved riding in the van with her.
He was very involved in the Tekamah-Herman wrestling program, starting when he was five years old. His senior year, he placed third at the state high school wrestling tournament in Lincoln and set a school record for wins which stood for 10 years.
Family members said Justin always wanted to be the best he could be at anything he put his mind to.
Away from the mat, Justin and Scott Shumake won the Ford/AAA Student Auto Skills contest in 1998, a first for any Tekamah-Herman student, earning a trip to the national contest in Washington, D.C.
After high school, Justin attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. He would take any test to certify for anything related to work—work was his passion.
His children—Austin Neil, 5 and Gracie Eugenia, 3—were his pride and joy.
Preceding Justin in death were his grandparents Merlin and Dorothy Magill, Bill and Doris Modlin; niece Sierra Wilcox; uncles Terry Magill, Duane Magill and Don Modlin.
He is survived by his children, both of Omaha; his parents; sister Kaylee Magill and brother-in-law Philip Wilcox; nieces Trista and Kinley Wilcox; nephew, Grayson Wilcox; uncles Gary Magill of Tekamah, Jeff (Marcy) Johnson of Lincoln, Mark (Sylvia) Johnson of Tekamah; aunts Cynthia (Mike) Johnson of Oakland, Diane (Dick) Gear of Arizona, Kim Modlin of Arkansas and Lori (Don) Steffan of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; many cousins and many, many friends.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.