Funeral services for Karen Malloy were held at Immaculate Conception Church, Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Burial was in the Dakota City Cemetery. A Decatur native, Karen passed away in Sioux City on Oct. 10, 2021, after a year-long battle with lung cancer and a recent stroke.
Karen was born on April 23, 1946, in Oakland to Mark and Ann Malloy and grew up on the family farm near Decatur. At the age of 5, on her very first day of school, she got sick and was diagnosed with polio. She spent six months in a polio ward in Omaha and suffered a life-long weakness on her right side. The effects of her polio never stopped her will to participate in any outdoor activity, always barefoot, having fun with her brothers and many cousins. Her classmates remember countless hijinks she invented and many fond memories of their time with her.
Following her graduation from Decatur High School, she spent one year in nurses training in Omaha, then decided to get her degree as a dental assistant from Western Iowa Tech. After working as a dental assistant for 13 years, post-polio symptoms prevented her from continuing this work so she attended Briar Cliff and W.I.T. earning another degree in golf course and landscaping management. Karen opened her own lawn care and landscaping service and kept three Jewish cemeteries and many private homes and businesses looking their best. She retired in 2011.
She was a genius with flowers and shrubs and loved spending time making her yard perfect. She loved any and all animals and took care of many stray cats and dogs. Her sense of humor and zest for life will be remembered by all who knew her.
Karen was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers Pat Malloy of San Angelo, Texas, Fr. Mike Malloy of Norfolk, Joe (Roberta) Malloy of Decatur; nephews Brent (Cara Sakurai) Malloy of San Jose, California, Evan Malloy of Lincoln, Patrick (Christine) Keefe of Kyle Texas, Daniel (Caiti) Malloy of San Marcos Texas; nieces Megan (Blake) Ebbers of Adams, Nebraska; great nieces Mina Malloy, Kyra and Avery Ebbers; great nephews Kai Malloy and Brayden Keefe; her aunt Betty Buehre of Salem, Oregon; many cousins, her best friend and caretaker Susan Young; her faithful dog and many friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and sister-in-law Cheryl Malloy.
Donations in her name may be made to the Food Bank of Siouxland or Noah’s Hope.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff at June E. Nylen Cancer Center, the nurses and staff at Mercy One 6th floor SW, Larry Blair (her security angel), nurses and staff at Countryside Senior Living Center and Hospice of Siouxland.
Karen Parker
Memorial services for former Tekamah woman Karen Parker will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Klint Stewart will officiate. Interment will follow at Argo Cemetery near Uehling. Known to many as “Cookie,” Karen passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was 71.
Karen L. was born Feb. 13, 1950, in Omaha to Gordon and Jacqueline (Dinehart) Nelson. She was raised near Craig and was a 1968 graduate of Craig High School.
She then lived in Tekamah where she owned Karen’s Korner Alterations. She also worked at Wheelers and the Duck Inn. Karen married Wayne Parker on Sept. 3, 1994, in Craig. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2020. In the early 1990’s they moved to Fremont where she ran the Parker Bread Bowl. Later she worked at the Fremont Credit Union.
Karen attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont. She loved her family, friends, was a hard worker and was very involved with her graduating classmates.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Angela Parker of Fremont; step-son, Rodney (Heather) Parker of Arlington, and their kids, Xander and Conner; brother, Charles Nelson of Navarre, Florida, and his sons, Jeff Nelson of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and Tim Nelson of Navarre; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and father-in-law, Donald Parker.
Memorials are suggested to Calvary United Methodist Church or breast cancer research.
