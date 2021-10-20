 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Parker

Karen Parker

Karen Parker obit

Memorial services for former Tekamah woman Karen Parker will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Klint Stewart will officiate. Interment will follow at Argo Cemetery near Uehling. Known to many as “Cookie,” Karen passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was 71.

Karen L. was born Feb. 13, 1950, in Omaha to Gordon and Jacqueline (Dinehart) Nelson. She was raised near Craig and was a 1968 graduate of Craig High School.

She then lived in Tekamah where she owned Karen’s Korner Alterations. She also worked at Wheelers and the Duck Inn. Karen married Wayne Parker on Sept. 3, 1994, in Craig. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2020. In the early 1990’s they moved to Fremont where she ran the Parker Bread Bowl. Later she worked at the Fremont Credit Union.

Karen attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont. She loved her family, friends, was a hard worker and was very involved with her graduating classmates.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Angela Parker of Fremont; step-son, Rodney (Heather) Parker of Arlington, and their kids, Xander and Conner; brother, Charles Nelson of Navarre, Florida, and his sons, Jeff Nelson of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and Tim Nelson of Navarre; and many nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and father-in-law, Donald Parker.

Memorials are suggested to Calvary United Methodist Church or breast cancer research.

Moser Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Jean Compton

Word has been received of the death of Jean Compton. The Decatur woman passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City following a…

Dean Dundee
Community

Dean Dundee

A celebration of the life of Dean Dundee will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tekamah Fire Hall. A second celebration of life will be …

Vickie (Anderson) Green
Community

Vickie (Anderson) Green

Memorial services for Vickie Green, age 58, of Tilden, Neb., were held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. A Burt…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News