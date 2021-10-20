Memorial services for former Tekamah woman Karen Parker will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Klint Stewart will officiate. Interment will follow at Argo Cemetery near Uehling. Known to many as “Cookie,” Karen passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was 71.
Karen L. was born Feb. 13, 1950, in Omaha to Gordon and Jacqueline (Dinehart) Nelson. She was raised near Craig and was a 1968 graduate of Craig High School.
She then lived in Tekamah where she owned Karen’s Korner Alterations. She also worked at Wheelers and the Duck Inn. Karen married Wayne Parker on Sept. 3, 1994, in Craig. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2020. In the early 1990’s they moved to Fremont where she ran the Parker Bread Bowl. Later she worked at the Fremont Credit Union.
Karen attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont. She loved her family, friends, was a hard worker and was very involved with her graduating classmates.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Angela Parker of Fremont; step-son, Rodney (Heather) Parker of Arlington, and their kids, Xander and Conner; brother, Charles Nelson of Navarre, Florida, and his sons, Jeff Nelson of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and Tim Nelson of Navarre; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and father-in-law, Donald Parker.
Memorials are suggested to Calvary United Methodist Church or breast cancer research.
