A celebration of the life of Karma Farrens was held Jan. 8, 2022 at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. The 61-year-old Decatur woman passed away peacefully with her family at her side on January 3, 2022, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland following her brave battle with cancer.
Karma was born October 6, 1960, in Sioux City to Esther and Lawrence (Edgington) Wortman. She grew up in Walthill, and attended Walthill High School where she worked at the Sappingfield Food Center at the high school where she learned how to cut meat. She went on to work at the farm, at MCI in Sioux City for many years, Jump’s Food Barn in Macy and the college in Macy where she also completed her degree in child psychology.
For the last 20 years, she owned and operated Farrens Market in Decatur where she served her community. It was on rare occasion that you did not see Karma in the grocery store doing what she loved, chatting with customers, or making her crafts.
She married Lyle “Skip” Farrens on Dec. 16, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill. Together they raised four daughters: Sarah, Serina, Miranda, and Rachel. She taught them to laugh, have a bond like no other, work hard, and that family was the most important thing in their lives.
Her life became complete when her grandchildren entered her life. Karma has five beautiful grandchildren that she adored. They will know her love for years to come.
Karma was considered the glue in her family. She planned holiday celebrations, didn’t miss a niece or nephew’s birthday, a birth or birthday of one of her great-nieces or nephews, and included all the family in everything she did.
Karma was a big Nebraska Huskers fan. Almost everything was Husker Red, and people often received Husker-themed items for Christmas, birthdays, or just as a surprise gift. In 2019, she had a surprise when Johnny Rogers stopped at Farrens Market. He was doing some work with the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and came through Decatur. She wasn’t there at the time, but he was told of how big a fan she was, and he came back to see her. She had a large collection of Husker memorabilia and antiques that are displayed in the grocery store and at her home in Decatur.
Karma was a beloved friend of the Omaha Nation and in turn made many friends that know her as family. One of her most cherished quilts is a Native American Husker quilt that was made and given to her by dear friends. She would be the first one to help anyone that needed it, always had an ear to listen or shoulder to cry on, and never wavered her faith in God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Esther Wortman; brother, Jeff Wortman.
Karma is survived by her husband, Skip of Decatur; daughters, Sarah (Bruce) Lee Pow of Morgantown, West Virginia, Serina (Dan) Farrens of Fremont, Miranda (Lee) Farrens of Bancroft, Rachel (Zack) Farrens of Decatur; her six grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Doug) Holbrook, Danny Wortman, Gene (Karla) Wortman, Shane (April) Wortman; best friend, Deia McCluskey; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.