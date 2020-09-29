A graveside service for Kathryn “Bill” Frye was held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away Sept. 22, 2020, with her daughter at her side, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
Kathryn Leone “Bill” Frey was born to John A. and Hilda (Deman) Hansen at the family farm in rural Burt County on March 22, 1923. Kathryn graduated from Blackbird High School. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur with one of the first classes. She was a faithful member of that church for over 80 years.
On Nov. 20, 1942, she married the love of her life, John W. Frey and they had one daughter, Sharon Kay.
Throughout her life, Kathryn worked for banks in Decatur, McCook, First Westside in Omaha, and Washington County Bank in Blair.
Knitting and crocheting were her favorite pastimes. Her beloved ones were the recipients of her amazing works of art, which they all cherish.
With open arms, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving Savior, her parents; husband; son-in-law, Gene Slaughter; and her beloved grandsons, Scott and Kirk.
Kathryn will be missed by her daughter, Sharon Kay Slaughter of Lyons; grandsons, Marty (Amy) Slaughter of South Sioux City, Rustin (Michelle) Slaughter of Omaha; granddaughter-in-law, Kim Slaughter of Honolulu; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Thelma Brink of Lyons; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Col. David and Patricia Dryden of Las Cruces, N.M.; brother-in-law, Robert Phillips of Sarasota, Fla.; several special nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.