Memorial services for Keith Magill will be held Friday, Feb. 25th, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Herman Legion Hall. A private burial will be held at a later date. He passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2022, at his home in Tekamah at the age of 69.
Keith Floyd “Mag” Magill was born to Dorothy (Crom) and Merlin C. Magill on June 12, 1952. Keith graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1971.
On Aug. 13,, 1983, Keith married Janice Johnson of Craig, at Walnut Woods Park in Des Moines, Iowa. They made their home in Tekamah while raising a son, Justin Eugene, and a daughter, Kaylee Brianne.
Keith worked hard all of his life. He worked for his dad, Merlin at their family plumbing business from a young age. He would gather the tools and ensure those tools were returned to their designated spot. Keith was very meticulous about the organization of the tools and the shop. After the plumbing business closed, Keith went to work on the Missouri River with Captain Billy Schmidt. He loved to tell stories about the adventures on the river. After a decade of working on the river, Tom Kegler hired Keith as maintenance man for Village of Herman. Keith took great pride in ensuring the Village of Herman was well cared for. He especially enjoyed working with Tom, Nels, and Vicky Kellogg.
Besides his family, Keith had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He put together a 1953 panhead from individual pieces out of a box. Once the beautiful motorcycle was completed, Keith made many trips to the Black Hills and Colorado. Keith decided to give the panhead to his son for a high school graduation gift.
Keith’s other passions included maintaining the family cabin on the Missouri River and his dad’s boat. Many good times and lots of memories were made at the family cabin. With Keith’s determination, he and his son eventually installed a functional windmill at the river cabin.
Keith also had a love for the Tekamah-Herman wrestling program. He was his son’s favorite fan and did not miss any of Justin’s wrestling matches. Keith also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Preceding him in death are his son, Justin Magill; granddaughter, Sierra Wilcox; mother and father, Dorothy and Merlin Magill; in-laws, Doris and Bill Modlin; brother-in-law, Don Modlin; infant brother, Mark Magill; brothers: Terry and Duane Magill; and uncle, Don Magill.
Survived by his wife, Janice Magill; daughter and son-in-law, Kaylee and Phillip Wilcox; granddaughters: Trista Wilcox, Kinley Wilcox, and Grace Magill; grandsons: Austin Magill and Grayson Wilcox; niece, Maggie Andreasen of Blair; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Dick Gear of Arizona; brother, Gary Magill of Tekamah; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Cyns and Mike Johnson of Oakland, Lorri and Don Stephen of Missouri, Kim Modlin of Arkansas, Sylvia and Mark Johnson of Tekamah, and Marcy and Bert Johnson of Lincoln; aunts: Eva McCluskey, Jean Schroeder and Judy Magill all of Tekamah; many nieces and nephews, cousins, good friends, and best friend Steve Bacon of Iowa and Spencer Gosker of Omaha.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.