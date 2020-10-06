Memorial services Ken Giles were held Oct. 5, 2020 at The Funeral Chapel in Bloomington, Ind. A Tekamah native, the 82-year-old Bloomington man died peacefully at home Sept. 28, 2020, with his wife of 49 years by his side.
Kenneth L. Giles was born on April 6, 1938, in Tekamah to Darious and Pearl (Price) Giles.
Ken joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956 and retired after 20 years of service. He served his country and traveled the world with duty stations in California, Japan, North Carolina, Vietnam, and Okinawa. His main vocation in the service, among other assignments, was teaching mechanics. He served two tours of duty in one-year increments in Vietnam.
Upon retirement from the Marine Corps, he continued working in his chosen field as a diesel mechanic for Rogers Group and then as maintenance supervisor for Robinson Construction. Ken was a modest, strong, quiet man who supported his family with his whole heart. He was a role model for all who loved him or knew him. His quiet strength sustained him through many obstacles in life and his pragmatic outlook on life made him accept many things that could not be changed, especially the last three years of his life. He was never too busy to help someone when asked or offer his assistance, and did so without expecting anything in return.
Ken was a wonderful man, husband, father, brother and son. He enjoyed just being with his family, raising his boys, hunting, fishing, playing the lottery and mushroom hunting. By example, he displayed honesty, integrity, his unbeatable work ethic and his steadfast way of living his life to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Freeman) Giles; sons, Wesley A. Giles and Scott G. Giles; grandchildren, Elijah Giles, Isaac Giles, and Emery Giles; sisters, Wanda Blankenbeckler and Linda Giles Caldwell.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Daphne Giles Archer, Bonnie Crippen, and Carma Robinson; and brothers, Bobbie Giles and Lonnie Giles.
