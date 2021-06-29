Memorial services for Kenny Hansen were held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. He passed away June 22, 2021, at his rural Tekamah home following a battle with cancer. He was 64.
Kenneth John Hansen was born to Orville and Virginia (Feiling) Hansen June 8, 1957, in Oakland.
He lived in Tekamah his entire life. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was a 1975 graduate of Tekamah-Herman High School. He graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1975.
On September 22, 1979, he was married to Sherri Coffman in Tekamah. They worked together, in their married life, farming and building “The Well.” Kenny had a positive attitude about all things and created a life he was proud of. He enjoyed his friends and family. Holding positions in equipment and parts sales brought him lifelong friendships, but he was a farmer at heart and lived that dream.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Orville; brother-in-law, Tom King; uncle, Dick Feiling.
He is survived by his wife, Sherri; mother, Virginia; four brothers, Wayne (Susan), Jim, Roy and Tom (Sharon) all of Tekamah; sister, Susie (Bob) Lutz of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Scott) Nun of Tekamah, Sandra (Kenny) McIntosh of Missouri Valley, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.