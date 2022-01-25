Keno funds sought to pay banquet speaker

Opinion sought first on appropriate use
At a special election in 2015, Tekamah voters overwhelmingly approved allowing keno in the city. Among the conditions of getting a keno license is that the money raised has to be spent on community betterment projects.
Keno is played throughout the state. In fiscal year 2019-20, $20.8 million in proceeds were reported to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division as available for community betterment. Tekamah keno funds have been used for a variety of uses, including the remodeling at the new food pantry, for example.
But nothing like this.
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce approached the city council Jan. 13, seeking $2,500 in keno funds to help bring a speaker to town for the upcoming Employee Banquet.
They want to bring nationally-known speaker Jeff Siegler to town for the banquet. Siegler is the founder of Revitalize, or Die, a community empowerment organization that assist cities with their effort to restore vibrancy, improve quality of life, foster civic engagement, rebuild civic pride and become economically sustainable.
Chamber representative Debbie Thiemann said Seigler’s appearance “would be a good kickoff for all of the good things that are coming.”
Council members agreed he’d be a good speaker, they just weren’t sure if spending keno money on him was an appropriate use of the money.
Keno money can be spent for any community betterment project. “I’m not convinced this is community betterment,” City Attorney Matt Munderloh said. “I’d like you to table this so I can study the regulations and render an opinion.”
Late last week the city was informed that paying for Seigler’s appearance is a community betterment function. The matter is expected to be addressed again at the Jan. 27 council meeting.
In other business Jan. 13, the council:
—Passed upon third reading Ordinance 1320. An annual move, the ordinance spells out salary ranges for city officials and employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
—Approved resolutions outlining the sale of excess property from the street department. The city will take sealed bids for a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup and an 8-foot Hiniken snow plow. A Bradco backhoe attachment with 9-, 12- and 18-inch buckets will be entered at an area consignment auction later this spring.
—Approved the mayor’s recommendations of Brad Paul, Jason Ruwe and Justin Hansen to serve on Tekamah Planning Commission.
The council also approved naming Kerri Strode to the library board to replace Natalie Jetensky who previously resigned her seat.
—Approved the $800 purchase of a new transducer for the water department. The device measures the water level in the wet well at the sewer station and automatically turns the pumps on when necessary.
Water department head Tony Daugherty said a repair cost on the present model is not known, but it would have to be sent to New Jersey to be repaired.
The council also asked Police Chief Dan Jacobs to wait on purchasing a battery backup system for the department’s computers. The five-battery system, one for each PC, was quoted at $975. Jacobs said the power disruptions experienced recently in the city have been taking a toll on the department’s computers, especially the older models.
The request is expected to be addressed again later this spring.
—Approved the 2022 maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The DOT maintains 4.6 lane miles of highway inside the city limits at a cost of $1,545 per lane mile.
The council also approved a certificate of compliance with the DOT for roadway maintenance in 2021.