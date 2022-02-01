 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keno OK’d for banquet speaker

Two weeks ago, Tekamah City Council sought the advice of City Attorney Matt Munderloh on a question of appropriate use of funding. Tekamah Chamber of Commerce had asked for $2,500 in keno funding to bring nationally-known speaker Jeff Siegler to town to conduct a workshop during the afternoon and speak at the Chamber’s annual Employee Night banquet.

Munderloh determined the use is appropriate.

Acting on that advice Thursday night, the council approved granting the Chamber the money.

Keno money can be spent for any community betterment project.

Tekamah joined the ranks of communities with keno gaming after voters overwhelmingly granted their approval at a special election in 2015. In fiscal year 2019-20, $20.8 million in proceeds were reported to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division as available for community betterment. Tekamah keno funds have been used for a variety of uses, including the remodeling at the new food pantry, for example.

Siegler is the founder of Revitalize, or Die, a community empowerment organization that assist cities with their effort to restore vibrancy, improve quality of life, foster civic engagement, rebuild civic pride and become economically sustainable.

In other business during its brief meeting Jan. 13, the council:

—Authorized the placement of help wanted ads to seek a swimming pool director and lifeguards for the 2022 swim season.

As in the past, the city will reimburse training costs as long as applicants meet certain conditions.

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the pool and city parks, said he is already getting phone calls inquiring about the positions.

