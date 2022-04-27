Funeral services for Kent E. Dean were held Monday, April 25, 2022 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 65-year-old Herman man passed away April 20, 2022.
Kent was born Nov. 1, 1956 at Offutt Air Force Base, the son of Keith and Lois Dean. Family members said Kent will always be remembered for being a master carpenter and cabinet maker. He was a loving “papa” to many.
He is survived by his sons: Jeremy (Rachel) Dean, Kyle Dean, and Cameron (Amber) Dean; daughters: Jennifer (John) Reinhardt, Jessica (Danny) Johnson; significant other Pam Rerucha; mother Lois Thul; brothers: Kelly Dean, Michael Thul; eight grandchildren; and with numerous step-siblings, extended family and friends.
Kent was preceded in death by his father Keith Dean, stepfather Don Thul, son Michael Rerucha and grandson Jack Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.