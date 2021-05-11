Kent was born for this

Kent Petersen is a storyteller. And those of you who know him are saying, “duh.”
The other day I walked into Kent’s shed intending to do just a quick sweep of the corners for him . Four hours later I was still at it. Not because it was overly dirty or grimy, even though it is a shed, after all, with good exposure to dust and grease from repairs on vehicles, but simply because there was so much reminiscing going on within me about him. Many came flooding back while wiping down the duck decoys, pictures of his work days at Taylor & Martin, signs that he’s picked up here and there over the years such as the ones from Ak-Sar-Ben or the trinkets that friends have given him.
All the things that make up his memories in life are in this shed and he has a story that goes along with each little thing. I was a little mesmerized by this fact and got carried away on the wave of his nostalgia as I touched each piece and the hours went by quickly.
The shed represents Kent on every level. He cooks in there by way of a Traeger grill, propane burner or fish fryer. Pictures of family and grandkids are dotted throughout the picture mix, rocking chairs—I think there’s 6 or 7 now—are always at the ready for neighbors, friends and family that stop by. Tools are in the back area, windows with roll up shades were made specifically for blue rock shoots and his first tractor from back when we farmed is still in there because he just can’t seem to part with it.
Kent loves his memories and his memories love him back. And I love this for him.
As his wife, I am ever so grateful that he has this large space to put whatever he deems important and treasurelike in his line of vision so that he can spin a yarn from the sight of it spurred from a remembrance. I, like everyone else, enjoy the experience as I lean back in the rocking chair and take a listen. The rocking, the stories, the fresh air, the birds singing, the laughter, it’s perfection. Kent was born to this experience.
My brother, Mark, built the shed for Kent several years ago so, back then, they collaborated daily on personalizing it for him while it was being erected. The two of them did a perfect job of doing just that. Mark still stops by once in a while with a chair, a picture, whatever he thinks speaks Kent’s name since he himself is a bit of a collector/story teller as well. Again with the “duh,” if you know Mark. I smile as I write this.
So, if you’re driving by the Petersen homestead you might see an older couple sitting in the doorway of the shed chatting or just listening to the honks of the geese from down on Roger and Judy’s pond. And if you do, please stop and sit a spell with us. There’s always water in the fridge and a story ready to be shared.