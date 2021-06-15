Kevin Olson

Memorial services for Kevin C. Olson are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial will follow in Lyons Cemetery. A Burt County native, he passed away on June 1, 2021, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Ill. He was 59.
Kevin C. Olson was born to Gary and Ann (Olsen) Olson on March 13, 1962. He was born at Oakland Memorial Hospital in Oakland after his parents sought the assistance of a county snowplow during a howling Nebraska blizzard for the nearly 10-mile trek from the farm where they lived near Bertha.
When he was 5, he moved with his family to Lyons from a farm near Bertha and attended elementary school in Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School in 1980. He went on to graduate from the University of Chicago receiving a Master of Theology, and subsequently was awarded a Master of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary. He served as resident chaplain at the University of Chicago for a brief time, and then as an administrator for Elam Davies Social Services for Fourth Presbyterian Church in downtown Chicago for 10 years. Following this service, his kind and caring nature took him another direction as an IT specialist helping medical professionals and staff of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann M. Olson and sister-in-law, Karen L. Olson.
He is survived by his father, Gary P. Olson of Lyons; brothers, Mike Olson of Lyons and Brent Olson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sisters, Marcia (Bob) Koory of Omaha, and Julia (Lyle) Georgeson of Gretna; seven nieces and five nephews; two grandnieces; two grandnephews; aunts and uncles; many cousins; longtime best friend Angelo Ponce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508; or www.arborday.org; or to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.