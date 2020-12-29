Word has been received of the death of Decatur man Kim Miller. He passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. He was 66. The family is honoring Kim’s wishes to have no services. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery.
Kim I. Miller was born to Jack and Julia (Birdsall) Miller Sept. 4, 1954, in Oakland.
Kim began his education in Tekamah before moving to Muscatine, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1972. After high school, Kim worked construction jobs across the Midwest from Iowa and Nebraska to the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming. Along the way, he made hundreds of friends who he loved. Kim loved to ride his Harley and spent every sunny day cruising the backroads and highways on the countryside listening to rock and roll. His adventurous and untamed spirit carried him on many journeys where infinite memories were made.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, Jack; and his sister, Sandy.
Kim is survived by his mother Julia Miller of Tekamah and his nephew Jason Strohbehn of Cheyenne, Wyo.
Memorials are suggested to the wish of the donor.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.