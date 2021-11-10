Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in Fremont. Interment will be in Fremont’s Memorial Cemetery. The former Fremont man passed away peacefully in Denver on Oct. 21, 2021, at the age of 67.
Kimberly S. Jackson was born Aug. 17, 1954, in Omaha to Leonard and Marilyn (Korshoj) Jackson. Kim graduated Fremont High School in 1972 and Wayne State College 1975. He moved to Colorado with his family in 1986. He had settled into retirement after a career in restaurant management, being with Pizza Hut for most of that time.
Kim was a big sports fan, having season tickets to the Colorado Rockies, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth at various times. He was also a fan of the Denver Broncos and a lifelong Husker. When not attending sporting events in person, he enjoyed playing cards and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra (Michaud) Jackson; mother, Marilyn (Korshoj) Jackson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Bill Michaud; sister-in-law, Susan Perry; brother-in-law, Martin Frye.
Survivors include his current wife, Randy Sigon; sons, Derek, Alex and Chance Jackson; father, Leonard Jackson; sister, Tami (Marc) Steadman; sisters-in-law, Nancy McCabe and Brenda Frye; brother-in-law, Kelley Perry; grandchildren, Anastasiya and Aydian Jackson; several nieces and nephews.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services isin charge of the arrangements.