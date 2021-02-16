Landlocked for the winter

Winter mornings often find us drinking coffee and reminiscing about our past travels, since Covid has curtailed our globe trotting ways. A recent morning found us recalling many of our passages over various bodies of water in a wide variety of conveyances.
In 2018, we twice traversed via large ferry the Cook Strait which separates the North and South Islands of New Zealand. This large ferry not only accommodated passengers in style, but transported cars and heavy trucks. It had comfortable seating, made to order meals, quick snacks and a bar. The first trip was smooth as glass. The return trip found sea sickness bags in short supply. Huge open water swells made it difficult for many travelers, fortunately not us. I then understood this passage from Wikipedia, describing that the Cook Strait “ is considered one of the most dangerous and unpredictable waters in the world.”
In 2016, after working on a mission project with El Porvenir, we toured the scenic Islands Las Isletas on a small panga. They are boats that are designed to use little horsepower, carry lots of weight and have a shallow draft. Since then, we have traveled up and down many Nicaraguan rivers by panga. We highly recommend it.
One trip, however, wins the award as the most memorable. It was our return travel after visiting the Corn Islands, which are 43 miles off the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua. We got to these paradise islands via panga rides, first visiting Big Corn, then Little. Our time on Little Corn Island bordered on magical. We enjoyed walking through the jungle to various, pristine beaches where we swam in warm waters. One afternoon we arranged a private snorkeling trip. Snorkeling in warm water is one of my all favorite travel activities! The food was fantastic. Envision fresh, tropical fruit, locally grown veggies, paired with just caught seafood.
For our return, Jim wanted to experience a trip via a cargo boat with a delightful sounding name. We think it was named the Island Queen or something similar, but time has faded that memory and an Internet search was unsuccessful. After a quick panga trip back to Big Corn, we waited two nights for the craft Jim had selected for our return. We were in line to board early so we could get good seats for our passage. I had read that the forecastle area of a boat was a good place to claim. As this craft was only about 50 feet, that elevated part of the boat from which the captains steers had only a small passenger area. While I did claim a bunk in this area, for some inexplicable reason, we decided to move to an outside perch. We selected seats on what would become the shaded side while in transit, about two thirds of the way back on the boat. We were feeling quite smug about our view for the trip.
Now, the tickets on this boat were inexpensive. Additionally, there were no services of food or drink offered for any amount of money, which really added to the day’s thriftiness. As the morning drug on, it became apparent that passengers were secondary to the cargo, which continued to be stowed onboard. The bow (front) was full of scrap iron. The deck also contained a lot of cargo, firmly strapped, as the voyage would transverse the open Atlantic Ocean.
After watching various items being loaded on the boat for what seemed like hours, we thought we were certainly going to get underway shortly. However, the stern (rear) of the boat had yet to be loaded. Then a last shipment moved onto the dock for loading. It was huge. We were told to move, as the seats we had claimed were moved, moved, to make extra room for large load of raw pig hides. The smell was enough to make paint peel. We quickly gathered our bags and moved forward, trying unsuccessfully to escape the odor. There were no seats available. Most all of other places to sit, perch or recline were already taken. I made my way to a 55 gallon drum that was in the shade. It was positioned so I could lean against a wall. Not very comfortable, but at least I would not be standing for the five-hour trip. When we FINALLY got underway, the shade I had been enjoying vanished as the ship turned toward the Nicaraguan mainland. The temperature was in the low to mid eighties, the air humid under the bright tropical sun.
After a couple of hours of standing by or sitting on my barrel, I was hot, terribly uncomfortable and worried about getting sunburned despite my hat and a long sleeved white shirt. I stared covetingly at a narrow band of shade cast on the port side gunnel. Two motorcycles were tied there and resting on pallets. I was so desperate for a little shade and a place to recline that I edged up to the motorcycles, trying to not get my body parts wedged into the gaps left by the spaces of the pallets’ boards.
I must have been quite a sight. A 65- year-old, white American woman, prone on pallets, cuddling a motorcycle, looking for shade, any shade she could get. It conjured up visions of being on a crowed refuge ship escaping from some tragedy.
Eventually, we arrived safely. We had a wonderful seafood supper with local beers and a great night’s sleep at a clean, comfortable, local hotel we had patronized a year prior, the South Atlantic. By the morning, we were able to laugh about our transport over our morning coffee.
Moral to this story. Jim is no longer allowed to pick our overseas transport by the name of the vessel.
Love livin’ in Craig.