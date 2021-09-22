Graveside services for Larry Hasenkamp were Sept. 17, 2021 at Lyons Cemetery. A Lyons High School grad, he passed away June 9, 2021, at his home in Juniata, Neb. He was 73.
Larry was born on Nov. 29, 1947, to Lester and Viola (Pagels) Hasenkamp. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1965. After graduation, he went to Omaha to a technical school to be a mechanic.
Larry entered the Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam and later in Germany.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcy; and brother Randy.
Survivors include siblings Lynn Hasenkamp of Lyons and Gene Hasenkamp of Cambridge and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to Gene Hasenkamp, 419 Flannery Avenue, Cambridge, NE 69022, for future designation by the family.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.