Funeral services for Larry Paulson were Dec. 16, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The Walthill man passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender. He was 75.
Larry was born Jan. 31, 1946, to Delmar and Fauniel Paulson in Wayne. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1963 and attended Wayne State College.
He was a truck driver with his dad for many years and spent nearly 20 years with Golden Sun Feeds in Fremont. Most recently, he was a school van driver for Walthill Public Schools and served on the board of the Walthill Senior Center.
Larry married his wife, Earlene, in October of 2011 and loved spending time with her visiting their many kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee Wayne.
Larry is survived by his wife of 10 years, Earlene; children, Jarrod (Bobbie Jo) Krumwiede of Omaha, Curtis Paulson of Shenandoah, Iowa, Tracy (Matt) McVay of Ladson, South Carolina, Clinton Paulson of Walthill; step-children, Lannie (Cheryl) Hradec of Sioux Falls, Marcia (Jeff) Henry of South Sioux City, Jodi (Patrick) Baetsle of Sioux Falls; many grandkids and great-grandkids; siblings, Patricia (John) Browning of Bancroft, Jacalyn (Greg) Moseman of McKinney, Texas, Joel (Lori) Paulson of West Point, Teresa Faust of Omaha, Janie Paulson of Dallas, Texas, Michelle (Daron) Joseph of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Memorials are suggested to Walthill Senior Citizen Center, 101 Hayden St. Walthill, NE 68067.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.