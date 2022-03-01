Late charge can’t keep boys’ season going

Tekamah-Herman’s boys’ basketball season came to an end Tuesday night, Feb. 22, at the Class C2 Subdistrict 3 tournament at Oakland-Craig.
Coach Taylor Klein’s Tigers dropped a 56-50 decision to the host and top-seeded Knights. The game was the last in Tiger colors for seniors Brock Rogers, Jed Hoover, Kaleb Quick and Noah Stahr.
A 9-0 run to start the second quarter pushed O-C to a 27-12 advantage with just under three minutes left before halftime. Hoover’s layup at the 2:07 mark was the Tigers’ first score of the period as Klein’s squad struggled to find a good shot.
“We had trouble finding the shots that we intended to take going into the game,” Klein said. “They are a tall team and that can make it hard to find the windows we were looking for.”
Trailing 29-11 at intermission, the Tigers looked ready to get back into the game. Freshman Brody Rogers hit a triple to open the half. Hoover cashed a two-pointer moments later to get the deficit below 10 points, 31-23, with 5:07 to go in the third. But the Tigers wouldn’t score again for four and a half minutes as O-C ripped off an 8-0 run for a 39-23 lead.
Hoover ended the drought with a free throw, but O-C’s Carson Thomsen capped a personal 9-0 run with a dunk to put his team up 48-27 with 5:10 to play and the rout appeared to be on.
But as O-C took their foot off the gas, the Tigers started to find the range. Hoover’s three-ball started a 10-4 run that got the margin back to 15 at 52-37. Quick hit a pair of threes during a 9-2 run that got the Tigers with in eight at 54-46.
Hoover converted an offensive rebound with 23 seconds left to make it a two possession game at 54-48, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get.
Thomsen finished off a game-high 27 points with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to ice the win.
Hoover topped the Tiger chart with 24 points. Quick added nine while Rogers tossed in eight.
O-C’s bigs, 6-foot-6 senior Amon Bryan and 6-6 junior Grant Seagren, gave the Tigers fits most of the night, especially on the glass. The two combined for 19 points.
Klein said he was proud of how his team finished.
“They never quit,” he said. “They fought hard down to the last second and just came up a bit short.”
The loss ended Tekamah-Herman’s season at 7-16. Oakland-Craig improved to 12-10 and advanced to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Thursday night for the subdistrict title. The third-seeded Bluejays rolled past Omaha Nation 74-56 in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Tekamah-Herman’s seven wins equals last year’s count which was the highest in five years. Klein said he appreciated what his seniors have done for the team, on and off the court.
“We had some high goals for this season that we unfortunately didn’t get to meet, however, we still did some great things that we can build on for our coming years,” said. “I have high expectations for my players on and off the court and I believe those have helped the boys to grow personally and as basketball players. The leadership of our seniors will help us continue to move this program in the right direction going forward.”
The line score:
Tekamah-Herman 12 6 6 26—50
Oakland-Craig 18 11 12 15—56
Tekamah-Herman (50): B. Rogers 8, Br. Rogers 7, Hoover 24, Williams 2, Quick 9.
Oakland-Craig (56): Gatewood 2, Thomsen 27, Anderson 3, Selk 5, Bryan 9, Seagren 10.