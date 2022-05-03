LDNE instructor named Milken winner

A Burt County teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Thursday.
Katie Mace, a secondary English teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast, was presented with a Milken Educator Award in front of an all-school assembly that included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt and State Board of Education member Dr. Patti Gubbels.
The award comes with a $25,000 prize and inclusion into the Milken Educator network— a group of over 2,800 teachers, principals and specialists across the country that serves as a resource for fellow educators, legislators, school boards and others dedicated to excellence in education. Mace also will take part in an expense-paid trip to Los Angeles this summer to attend the Milken Educator Award Forum. There, she and this year’s other honorees from across the country will learn about how to increase their impact on K-12 education.
Mace said she was very excited about the assembly Thursday, thinking it was some type of recognition for the school. She said she had “no clue” that all the excitement was for her.
She said the award is a reminder for everyone that somebody is always watching.
“Maybe out here in rural areas, you don’t think anybody knows what you’re doing,” she said. “But people are keeping an eye on you, so keep doing those awesome things.”
Referred to as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Awards celebrate, elevate and activate the teaching profession, said Stephanie Bishop, the Milken Foundation representative who presented the award.
“The performers, athletes, everybody else, they all have awards,” Bishop said, “but there’s nothing for the people who teach all those people.
“That’s what the Milken Foundation does.”
Mace told the group the award might be the closest thing to an Academy Award for teaching, “but teachers have more influence in more lives than movie stars.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that this is where my career would lead me. But I love my job and I am so proud of all of you.”
Blomstedt said being a part of presentations like this is the most fun part of his job.
“Teachers will always say ‘I’m not that special,’ but you are,” he said. “The number of lives you impact is a remarkable thing. My English teacher still influences me every day.”
Mace earned a bachelor’s in secondary English in 2003 from the University of Nebraska, a master’s in English in 2011 from University of Wayne State, and a master’s in counseling in 2014 from Nebraska Wesleyan.
She teaches secondary English at LDNE. Mace’s students regularly top state averages on the English section of the ACT, and former students credit her with their college and career successes. Mace also goes to great lengths to care for students’ social-emotional needs. Putting her master’s in counseling to work, she spends one period each day working with students individually and in small groups.
“The role of a teacher often means being something different for different students,” Blomstedt said in a statement. “Katie Mace is a perfect example of Nebraska teachers going the extra mile to wear many hats. From teaching English, to coaching the drama team, and even filling the role of counselor, She is always there for her students in whatever way they need. We are all grateful for her work in preparing students for life-long success after high school.”
Unlike most teacher recognition programs, the Milken Educator Awards initiative has no formal nomination or application process. Candidates are sourced through a confidential selection process and then reviewed by blue ribbon panels in each state. The most exceptional candidates are recommended for the award, with final selection made by the Milken Family Foundation. Mace is among two teachers in Nebraska named this year. She joins Michelle Fouts of Kearney’s Bryant Elementary as the 2022 recipients from Nebraska.
L-D Superintndent Lindsey Beaudette said the school’s administrative team nominated Mace last summer, but administrators hadn’t heard anything until two months ago when the Department of Education shared the news.
“It says a lot about the wonderful things that are going on at this school,” Beaudette said.