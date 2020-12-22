Private family services were held for Leah Quick. The 85-year-old Blair woman passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Leah Margarette Quick was born June 17, 1935, in Storm Lake, Iowa to John “Jack” and Donna Doll. Her life began in a small trailer house, with a dresser drawer pulled open for her bed. In time she would come to know the values of hard work, and the love of family and friends.
Growing up, Leah had many stories of her childhood. She walked to school and was told not to take the short cut through the pasture of cows. One day, she tried it—and was chased. That day she came home with a torn dress and only one shoe.
Leah later moved with her parents to Decatur, where she graduated with honors from Decatur High School. She continued her education at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., planning to become a teacher.
On Oct. 29, 1953, Leah married Francis Darl Quick at the United Methodist Church in Decatur. For a short time, they lived in Decatur, then they purchased six acres of ground west of Blair with a little two room house on it. It was their new beginning to a beautiful life together. A larger home was built, and they were blessed with three children: Ann Margarette (Quick) Wolsmann, Randy Darl Quick, and John Francis Quick. Side by side, they found the time and money to create a happy, loving home. They shared their love of camping and fishing with the entire family.
Leah also enjoyed the craft shop with Francis. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and painting the wood crafts, sharing her talents with many family and friends. She also looked forward to greeting her grandkids after school with a plate of chocolate chip cookies. Leah came to be known as the “grandma police” saying, “Don’t go faster than your guardian angel can fly.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; parents, Jack and Donna; brothers, John, Jr. and Terry Lee; brother-in-law, Eugene Alvin Quick and wife Mary Lou; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Guy Alvin and Cleo Mary Quick; grandchild, Gina Marie Quick; great-grandson, Gavin Wolsmann; and brother-in-law, David Stanford.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Margarette (Quick) Wolsmann and sons, Randy Darl (Teresa) Quick and John Francis (Vida) Quick, all of Blair; brother, Mike (Carole) Doll of Hornick, Iowa; sisters, Jackie Stanford of Bristow, Okla., and Angie (Randy) Archer of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren: numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.