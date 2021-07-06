Learning about bees at the pollinator garden

A group of young people gathered at the Tekamah Pollinator Garden to learn about bees. The activity was part of the Summer Reading Program sponsored by the Lied Tekamah Library.
“The theme of this year’s program is ‘Tails and Tales,’” said Lied Tekamah Library Director Megan Tomasiewicz. “With it also being National Pollinators Week we thought learning about bees would be fun.”
The participants heard from Kathleen Cue from the Nebraska Extension in Dodge County who educated them on native bees, she said. They also got a stimulating introduction to how bees work and their activities and roles in their hive from Paul Timm.
Timm is a science teacher for grades 7-12 at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School in Lyons. He was named the Nebraska 2021 Teacher of the Year. It was clear to see why at the activity with his engaging an informative, yet entertaining teaching method.
“He really impressed us with his knowledge,” Tomasiewicz said. “I think we all learned a bit about bees from him.”
While he is a teacher, Timm is also an apiculturists – a bee keeper – on his farm. He didn’t bring any bees with him, but he had his beekeeping suit on and some of the equipment he uses to do his job tending the hives.
The bee activity is just one of the things going on during the Tekamah Summer Reading Program, Tomasiewicz said. Those interested can sign up any time by visiting the library’s website. You can also follow them on Facebook. Those who read a target number of minutes in the program can be eligible to win a Kindle Fire, Tomasiewicz said.