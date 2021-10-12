Lee promotes local publisher

Lee Enterprises announced recently that Mike Wood will become publisher of the Fremont Tribune and SNI West Newspaper Group, which includes weeklies in Wahoo, Waverly and Ashland.
“I’m excited about this new opportunity and ready for the next step in my career development. I believe that Lee is on the forefront of changing the media industry and I’m honored that I can lead our teams in Fremont and at SNI West in Wahoo, Waverly and Ashland in addition to continuing to work with my great staff and partners with Lee Agri-Media.”
Wood will continue in his current role on the Lee Agri-Media side of the business while taking on the leadership of the additional properties.
He said working with the daily newspaper side of the company presents a number of new exciting differences, “and I look forward to growing my knowledge of the industry, engaging with our readers and customers in those markets, and connecting our various newspaper and media operations together.
“In addition to the many print publications, Lee Enterprises is leading the way in providing business owners the best cutting edge digital marketing solutions in the market. This new opportunity will allow for our Lee Agri-Media properties and daily/weekly news publications to fully leverage and grow those products even further.”
In his new role, he will report directly to Regional President Ava Thomas and will report to Matt Meyers for his Lee Agri-Media duties and the Burt County Plaindealer.
Wood has been publisher of the Burt County Plaindealer and Midwest Messenger since 2015. He also is publisher of other LAM properties: Tri State Neighbor, based in Sioux Falls; Farm and Ranch Guide, Bismarck, N.D; Farm & Ranch Network Services, which includes Farm & Ranch Plains Edition and Plainsman’s Handbook in Kearney.
Wood said he will be traveling quite a bit between Fremont, Wahoo and Tekamah, but he and his family will remain in Oakland where they have lived since he came to work in the Tekamah office. “I also believe this will lead to new opportunities and resources for Lee Agri-Media which will continue to help us grow.”
A Cooperstown, North Dakota, native, Wood has a long track record in the newspaper business, starting out as an advertising representative for a string of small papers in the St. Paul, Minn. area. After he and his wife, Crystal, moved back to North Dakota to be closer to family, he went to work for the Bismarck Tribune, a Lee Enterprses paper, for four years in a variety of roles. A promotion to ad director took the Woods to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin., before they moved back to Aberdeen South Dakota, where he was associated with the Farm Forum Green Sheet before coming to Tekamah.