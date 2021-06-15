Legion baseball teams hit rough stretch

It was a bit of a rough week for the Tekamah-Herman Juniors and Seniors baseball teams. The Juniors went 1-2 while the Seniors went 0-3.
Both squads began the week at North Bend on Friday, June 4. The Juniors won 11-7 while the Seniors lost 14-6.
Spencer Pagels earned the win for the Juniors, helping his own cause by blasting a pair of hits and scoring a run.
Caden Booth led the Juniors offense with three hits, scoring two runs. Connor Guill smacked a triple and scored two runs while Logan Burt and Brady Braniff each scoried two runs.
Kam Hansen and Tate Pruess each hit safely for the Tigers with Hansen and Riley Brodersen scoring a run apiece.
Gunnar Ray took the loss for the Seniors. He also scored two runs to lead the Seniors offense. Guill, Clay Beaumont, Garrison Potadle and Dawson Schram each added a run apiece.
The Tigers next traveled to Wayne on Monday, June 7, with the Juniors falling 10-2. Thatcher Zink, Booth and Braniff each hit safely for the Tigers with Zink and Guill each scoring a run.
The Seniors lost a 1-0 heartbreaker at Wayne on Monday. Ray had the lone hit for the Seniors.
Wednesday evening’s home doubleheader at Battle Creek was even rougher for the Juniors, falling 22-4. Guill took the loss on the mound. He and Braniff each stroked a run-scoring double while Hansen added a double. Zink, Adrian Robinson and Garrett Noel also hit safely for the Juniors, with Noel’s hit driving in a run. Zink, Hansen, Robinson and Burt each scored a run.
It looked like it was going to go the same way in the Seniors game with Battle Creek leading 10-0 halfway through the first inning. The Tigers held them to just two runs the remainder of the way, but their rally was not enough as Battle Creek held on for a 12-8 win.
Schram took the loss on the mound for the Seniors. Dylan Chatt and Beaumont recorded three hits apiece to lead the Seniors offense. Chatt hit a single, a double and a triple, just a home run shy of the cycle. He also scored three runs while Beaumont scored twice and drove in three. Gavin Enstrom blasted a two-run triple and a double, scoring one run. His two-run triple prevented Battle Creek from winning via the run-ahead rule, cutting a 12-3 BC lead to 12-5. Schram and Jed Hoover drilled triple.