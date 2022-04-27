A Mass of Christian Burial for Leon Schram was celebrated April 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Omaha’s Calvary Cemetery. He passed away April 18, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah at the age of 94.
Leon was born to Louis and Anna (Perlinger) Schram March 29, 1928, and raised on the Schram family farm near Papillion. He had many responsibilities as a young man, including milking dairy cows, raising hogs and working the fields with a team of mules which he called the “A” team. In 1945, Leon graduated from Saint Columbkille Catholic High School in Papillion.
On May 11, 1949, Leon married Elizabeth “Betty” Rothermund in Papillion and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in May of 2019. To this marital union five children were born, Patricia, Dennis, Michael, Mary and Marc Schram. He became a devoted husband and family man making a living for his family by farming and feeding cattle, in which was his passion.
Leon was raised with a deep religious Catholic faith. He thought of others before himself and never lived beyond his means. He had many rewarding achievements in his life; the most treasured was taking care of his beloved wife Betty, on his own accord, until her death on Dec. 30, 2019.
He enjoyed the simple things in life such as family gatherings, attending high school sports events, fishing and going out to dinner with family and friends.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty,” parents, Louis and Anna Schram, brothers, Richard and Larry Schram; son, Dennis; and great-grandson, Max Sears.
He is survived by sons, Michael (Corinne) Schram of Plattsmouth, Marc (Paris) Schram of Tekamah; daughters, Patricia Sell of Ashland and Mary Araujo of Orange City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Tekamah or Tekamah Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.