Graveside services for Leslie Deman, 90, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. A luncheon will follow the service at 300 E. 11th St. in the village. A memorial visitation is set for 6 p.m, on June 4, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. A prayer service follows at 7. A memorial service will take place at a later date at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, Minn.
Leslie Herman Deman died peacefully at Elim Care & Rehab Center, in Princeton, Minn., on May 21, 2021, with his wife, daughter, a family friend, and granddaughter by his side.
Les was born in Omaha on March 30, 1931. He grew up in Decatur where he graduated from Decatur High School in 1948. After graduation, Les farmed in Decatur with family.
He was joined in Holy Matrimony on Nov. 4, 1951, to Elaine Epling. That same year, Les began working for Williams Pipeline and was transferred to the Chicago area terminal where he worked until his retirement in 1993.
The family resided in Des Plaines, Ill., where they attended Trinity Lutheran Church. Les loved to spend time with his family and friends, tending to his garden, playing cards, golfing, and walking. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and continued to cheer for the Nebraska Huskers. Les had a tremendous sense of humor, always smiling, hardworking and loving life.
The family traveled throughout the United States and upon retirement Les and Elaine visited all 50 states.
In 2001, Les and Elaine moved to Elk River, Minn., to be closer to their daughter and granddaughter. Les and Elaine made many new friends and attended Central Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine Deman; daughter, Vicki Aulert; granddaughter, Alison; sister, Betty Bacon; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Anna (Weeces) Deman; sister, Ardith Gill; brothers-in-law, Bud and Butch Epling.
Memorials are suggested to Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, Minn., or Decatur Museum.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.