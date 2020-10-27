Editor,
The population of Tekamah has decreased by over 100 residents since 2010. This trend will continue unless something significant is done by city government and the residents themselves.
Other alarming indicators include:
• Income - The median income in Tekamah decreased 3.32% from 2017 to 2018 during a great expansion of the total US economy. The median income in Tekamah is 21.6 percent less than the US average and 17.6 percent less than the Nebraska average. The poverty rate in is 13.8 percent versus 10.8 percent in Nebraska. At this same time, Burt County and Northeast Nebraska experienced increasing income.
• Jobs – There are minimal good paying employment opportunities in Tekamah and this bodes to continue. The investment in the Industrial Ave. project appears to be a long way from paying off.
• Schools – Tekamah High School is rated in the bottom third of Nebraska school systems. Math and reading proficiencies are 28 percent and 38 percent respectively; 33 percent of the student population is economically disadvantaged.
• Taxes – The impact of the tax burden of many ill-advised city sponsored bond issues is yet to be realized and will be another obstacle to growth.
• Housing – Property values are decreasing in a city environment with deferred maintenance of the infrastructure and sporadic enforcement of ordinances aimed at property appearance and maintenance.
Unfortunately, over the 5+ years I have been observing these trends, it appears that many city residents and those in government are fearful of changes that would improve these situations and prefer to maintain the status quo. I sincerely hope that we can do better and turn around to a brighter future.
Theresa DeVries
Tekamah
Sources: Data USA; US News; National Center of Education; Great Schools; Public School Review; Real Estate Listings.