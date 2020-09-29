Tribute to my father
Editor,
I wrote this in 2013. It describes my Dad and I on a trail ride. We rode horses together for over 10 years of my life. He was always concerned that we were “burning daylight,” and that we needed to have “water discipline.”
This man made me tough and independent and taught me to love the simple things in life.
Julie Anne Cornish
Enduring the Trail Ride
Compete for the prize, struggle for what you ask for; or is it a mountain I need? Make this life exciting and I’ll endure this trail ride through the heat, bugs, wind and rain—and the more humidity the more alive I’ll feel. Make it so interesting that I’m never bored and I’ll tough the elements and spend my nights in the trailer. I’ll work hard for a guarantee of what I want.
If I know it’s coming, I’ll sweat in my jeans and boots covered in grime and drink warm water out of a canteen. I understand that you have to make the journey, day after day, from town to town. It’s a fast walk, not always a trot and your horse is too worn out at a gallop. I’ll just keep going. I’m going to reach the next stop. On a ride you know where you’re ending up . I want this journey to be knowing that my trailer’s waiting for me and there’s water, showers and food. I signed up for this ride and the destinations are mapped out. I just need to have faith and I know it will be delivered, but not without some difficulties.
We don’t ride in lightning or severe weather. Sometimes I have to rest or my horse wants to misbehave or other riders can be annoying and bunch up like sheep, or else there’s too much ditch riding and not enough scenery but in the pretty country it’s worth it. I know there will be someone who can fix a broken bridle, roll up my windows if it rains while I’m gone or loan me what I need if I’ve lost mine.
I’m being told that I have courage, to not give up, make the most out of the group of riders you’re with and there are people with you doing the same thing and they care.
Love, Julie