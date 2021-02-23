Letter to the Editor

Concerns about the welfare of our country
Some thoughts on the influence of the big technology companies. They can shut down a politician if it isn’t to their liking. They can also block a business over views of the owner.
Our first amendment is being abused by censorship of free speech. This compares to communist China “silencing” people in their country. Facebook/Instagram, Twitter, Apple, Amazon and Google are participating in such activity. Also, local TV channels have been taken in by not giving a full and accurate reporting about what is going on in Congress in Washington, D.C.
This is the United States of America and we can not allow this to continue to happen in our country. This is about our rights as citizens.
Pay attention and write to our senators and representatives to express your appreciation of their vote and also your displeasure if their vote doesn’t agree with your views. They need to hear from their constituents and be held accountable. We all need to take an interest in how our country is being governed. This our first amendment right. We need to put America first!
A quote from President’s Kennedy’s inaugural speech, “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you--ask what you can do for your country.”
We need to heed his words and fight for the rights that are enshrined in our constitution. The first amendment is being threatened along with our second amendment which is very concerning.
The Constitution of United States of America was ratified in 1789. Its preamble states, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
We the people need to review the Constitution of the United States of America, which is the foundation of our federal system of government and a landmark document of the Western world. This is all so important regarding our welfare, safety, prosperity, and for the generations to come.