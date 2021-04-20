 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Bill of Rights didn’t apply

The United States was given a wonderful Bill of Rights, but it wasn’t always obeyed.

When a U.S. Army general said “The only good Indian is a dead Indian,” the Bill of Rights died and the genocide began.

Indians were shot and starved, their buffalo and land were stolen. At Wounded Knee in South Dakota, their women and children were murdered.

The Dakota Indians were very friendly and their most feared enemy were the Sioux. The U.S. government, considering all Indians the same, placed them on the same reservation where they struggle daily.

Dwain Anderson

Oakland

