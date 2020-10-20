Supporting the pool bond
Editor,
The Tekamah swimming pool saved our lives. Literally saved our lives.
My twin brother, Michael, and I were not diagnosed with our congenital heart defects until we were 40 years old. Yeah, we never knew. Why/ Because of the Tekamah swimming pool.
My twin brother and I joined the Tekamah swim team at the age of 7 and swam on it till we were 18 years old. We would go for swim lessons, swim team practice and several hours of swimming. Basically, we lived at the pool. Six to eight hours a day swimming helped our hearts tremendously. We are great swimmers, one of the few traits we share. Michael is a natural at butterfly and freestyle. While I am at backstroke and freestyle. I also worked as a lifeguard for five years. The pool/swimming was and is still a giant part of our lives.
Jump ahead to our 40’s, we find out that we both have congenital heart defects. Again, one trait we share (the only other trait is having green eyes). How did we go so long without knowing we had congenital heart defects? Because of swimming.
Had we not be as active as we were growing and developing, the defects would have manifested earlier in our lives. Both our cardiologists agree that is what helped us prolong any issues. Michael has had his open heart surgery to fix his defects. I am waiting for my surgery (now postpone because of COVID). I still swim to stay healthy, to improve my heart and lung functions and because I enjoy it.
The pool was our survival as we were growing up. It kept us in shape, busy and provided wages. When my husband and I decided to move back to Tekamah, having a pool was a big factor in our decision. I wanted my kids to have access to a pool. I knew that I would still want to go to the pool. It’s not summer unless I go to the pool.
This summer was very difficult for me. It’s the first summer since I was 7, in which I didn’t go to the pool.
I know many do not know who I am. But I just want the public to understand that the pool is more than just a swimming hole. It’s a place of fun, a place for physical therapy, exercising, employment for our youth, an attraction for visitors and survival for some.
The pool is survival for our community. It attracts people to our community. It adds to the town’s appeal.
The pool was and is still survival for me. We need this new pool. I need this new pool. My survival depends on it. The town’s survival depends on it.
So please vote YES for the pool on Nov. 3.
Vote for my survival, the youth’s survival, the community’s survival and the POOL’S survival.
Michelle (Elske)
Hopkins
Tekamah
Pool survey misleading
Editor,
As I completed the pool survey, I felt it was flawed and biased and leading to one answer: “Yes, we need a new pool.”
Then I saw the price tag—$3.8 million!
It took some doing but I got a rough summary of the (unpublished) pool survey results. The results of the question on fundraising is presented as a bar graph with three categories: community fundraisers, private donations and bond issue. Although the number of responses for each category is not given, the graph indicates a preference for community fundraisers and private donations by a 2:1 margin! However, the pool proponents ignore this and foster a bond issue for the lavish pool price tag!
To put this in perspective, if you own a property valued at $100,000, you could see a property tax increase of about $308 just for the pool! In addition, you would have to pay a $90 annual membership ‘fee’ to use the pool! (The ‘fee’ is set to increase to $120.) It seems that the pool proponents are ignoring the demographics of Tekamah and a shrinking population. There are many other higher priorities such a housing and infrastructure that need attention.
In closing, the detailed results of the survey should be published so the public can make an informed decision on the cost versus benefit of a $3.8 million pool!
Theresa DeVries
Tekamah