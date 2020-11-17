Troubling trends with COVID-19
Editor,
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in our community, I am deeply troubled as to what the future may bring unless we take action very soon.
Memorial Community Hospital and Health System is vital to this community; and while we are continuing to do our best to protect both our healthcare workers and our patients, the impacts of this pandemic are taking a toll.
Hospital beds and intensive care units in the Metro are filling to capacity. Area hospitals and nursing homes are facing dire staffing shortages that endanger our ability to provide needed care. Our hospital staff is currently being stretched and pushed to new heights; the COVID-19 surge is upon us and everyone at our facility is greatly concerned.
We have a loyal and dedicated team of men and women working here, but for a variety of reasons, they are getting taxed, both mentally and physically. Working in full personal protective equipment is not easy and can be extremely draining for our health care workers; however, it is necessary to protect their own health so that they can continue to care for our patients.
There is a limited supply of beds, staff and resources throughout the area and if the numbers of new infections don’t slow down, we’ll be faced with an increasingly difficult situation.
So, what’s next? It’s actually very simple.
Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain six feet of social distance and avoid the 3 Cs (crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces). These preventative measures are important and can significantly curb the spread.
With the holidays fast approaching, it’s even more important to do your part. By taking preventative actions now, we can protect our family and friends from this deadly virus.
I implore you as a resident of this community to help put an end to COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Sincerely,
Manuela Banner
President and CEO
Memorial Community Hospital and Health System
Political conflicts slowing progress?
Editor,
In the Fall 2019 Tekamah city survey, the citizens were clear in their priorities:
• Improve the sidewalks and streets
• Strictly enforce the City’s nuisance property/cleanup ordinances
One year later there has been little (if any) visible progress on these priorities! On these top action items, the city has let us all down.
There has been no comprehensive street improvement plan developed with scheduled priorities and action steps.
On the next priority – ordinance enforcement - one police officer was to be assigned to understand the city ordinances and enforce them (Oct. 6th Plaindealer). Why has there not been any further information as to what the officer has been doing and what progress has been made?
The lack of progress on these priorities confirms a chronic tone deafness to the citizens’ wishes. It is puzzling for a common citizen to figure out what is afoot between the mayor and city council. Is there some conflict that stymies attention and forward progress on these and other issues? One can only speculate.
One indication I recall occurred at the end of 2019/early 2020 was when the mayor removed commissions from the council members. At the time I thought that was unusual. How can one person assume oversight of multiple, complex areas that were spread out over four people? A year later it appears that we have our answer as evidenced by the lack of progress!
So, when is this logjam of dysfunction going to be removed and visible, real progress begin to be seen (and applauded) by the citizens? I see many opportunities on the horizon to capture and bring economic progress to the city. However, to make sure we appeal to new residents and businesses, let us get busy on the two top priorities from a year ago!
Tekamah city government, please answer the call of the Tekamah citizens.
Theresa DeVries
Tekamah