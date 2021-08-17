 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Thanks Tekamah

Editor,

I want to publicly thank three men, Scott Olson Pat Braniff, and Matt Deemer, who went beyond to help a very stranded motorist.

My vehicle came to a untimely stop along Highway 75 and the battery was dead. I called AAA and there was an “extreme call volume.” Very dangerous for anyone, but for someone in a wheelchair—like me—it is extremely disastrous.

Without flashers due to the dead battery, vehicles zoomed past my vehicle barely off the highway. Without hesitation, Scott stopped and started charging the battery to no avail. (Even AAA asked COVID questions.) He was resourceful and called Pat who brought a portable charger to give my van enough power to get safely to Lee Valley. Then they got Matt involved to use his wheelchair accessible van to get us home.

All these men were exceedingly generous in helping a stranger who has just brotherly ties to Tekamah.

Fred Mytty

Fremont

Changed opinion

Editor,

I was very much in favor of wind energy until I saw photos of piles of dead geese on the ground by the towers.

I am now ashamed when I see a wind tower.

Dwain R. Anderson

Oakland

