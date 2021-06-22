 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Thanks for coming

A big thank you to the community and all who flew in for making the Fly-In Breakfast at the Tekamah Airport a huge success and thanks to the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department for serving a great breakfast.

We also want to thank Masters Hand for donating her famous cinnamon rolls, Denny Westergard and Doug Pollock for parking the airplanes and those who donated the use of the tables.

All proceeds were donated to the fire department.

Look forward to seeing you next year!

           Tekamah Airport Authority

A call to compliance

Most citizens do appreciate a “tidy town.” Recently, there has been a renewed interest in ordinance/code compliance—or the lack thereof.

Dealing with enforcement can be difficult for our authorities when it comes to fairness. Yet, living within the pressures of a communal society, all are to accept a certain degree of collective order to follow.

Certain offending citizens are of their opinion that ordinances are for others to obey and follow. That leads to a dangerous self attitude when it infringes on the rights and protections of others.

The enforcement actions come with their own set of difficulties, that is, being strictly enforced to the point of harassment. Or to the point of looking-the-other-way leniency.

Viewing the bigger overall picture of enforcement, dealing with civil, legal statutes, even criminal actions, where and when do our authorities proceed leniently or strictly on compliance?

Therefore, the final question. Are we as citizens over-regulated or under-protected relating to the subject of enforcement—or the lack of it?

            Kenneth McGill

            Tekamah

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Olson
Community

Kevin Olson

Memorial services for Kevin C. Olson are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial will follow in…

Charles Lane
Community

Charles Lane

Funeral services for Charles Lane were held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. Burial with military honors …

Gennie Elliott
Community

Gennie Elliott

Memorial services for Gennie Elliott were pending late last week with Pelan Funeral Services. She passed away on June 5, 2021, at Tekamah Arbo…

Rod Schlichting
Community

Rod Schlichting

A celebration of the life of Rod “Slinger,” Schlichting was held June 14, 2021, at Darst Funeral Home in Kingwood, Texas. Interment followed a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News