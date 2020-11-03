Delightful visit
Editor,
As descendants of two Tekamah families, Scott and Severine, we had the pleasure of touring the Historic Bryant House and the Burt County Museum on Saturday, Oct. 17. What a surprise and a delight!
Bonnie Chatt, at the Bryant House, greeted us in period attire with music playing on the Victrola. Bonnie’s enthusiasm and love for this beautiful house was contagious! It was a treasure trove of artifacts and information about the Bryant family from days gone by. There is so much to see and as more items are uncovered, we look forward to going back.
The Burt County Museum proved to be rich in history of the entire county. Bonnie Newell and Jane Elske led us on a tour of the many rooms in the former Houston house, enlightening us with their vast knowledge of the area and displays of priceless items collected over time. Bonnie and Jane’s love of Burt County is evident by their dedication and research. It was not our first visit to the museum, nor will it be our last. We wish we could come back to see it decorated for Christmas!
How lucky you are to have preserved so much history to pass down to future generations.
We would encourage all to support both of these icons in Tekamah by visiting soon!
Sara Severine Cowley, Fort Wayne, Ind.
and daughter Erika Schunk, Clare, Mich.
Patti Severine Pine, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Contribute to the solution
Editor,
I’m writing in response to Ms. DeVries letter to the Editor in the Plaindealer’s Oct. 27, 2020, issue.
I thank her for pointing out some very important statistics regarding Tekamah and areas of opportunity we have in our small town. While I always think there is room for improvement, I’d like to point out many of the things that have been done or are being done to address many of the items she listed.
A drive around town or peruse of the Burt County Plaindealer would make anyone aware of a list of things taking place in this great community in effort of continued improvement. Here are a few that come to mind:
1. High School addition
2. High School career building
3. A new home completed in partnership with Three Rivers
4. Two new homes being built by the TIDC
5. Two dilapidated buildings removed from main street by the TIDC
6. New wrestling club building
7. New basketball court at the North park
8. Revival of the Corn Festival
9. Remodeled city auditorium
10. New city office location
11. A new high school track
12. A new food pantry location
13. Additional pads at Summit Lake
14. Free lunches for our students during school cancellation due to COVID
15. Holiday stroll
16. Impeccably maintained softball and baseball fields
I list these items in no order of completion or importance. Also, I am positive this list is not inclusive of the many things taking place in this great community.
In addition to this list I believe it is important to note we have seen seven new businesses established: M & R Nightly Rentals, The Maxwell House on the Corner, Chatterbox, Tekamah Works, Ridgeview RV Park, DT Photography and a soon to open boutique specializing in high end previously enjoyed items. As important as these new businesses are to mention it is of equal importance to remember all the current businesses that have continued to provide amazing services and support to our community.
I’m unsure of the goal of her letter to the editor. While it does point out opportunities it sadly does not offer any solutions. As a community we can talk until we are blue in the face about areas of need. Without action and real solutions these areas of need will continue to present themselves and manifest.
Thankfully, this community is full of amazing citizens. The things I mention above would not be possible without action taken by these very citizens whether that be voting for a bond, volunteering time or donation of funds.
Our Chamber and TIDC, for instance, have sponsored or worked on many projects and activities. These groups are both completely manned by volunteers. Our school board has worked incredibly hard over the past few years to get a bond passed and make improvements to our school. Private citizens are working to build additional housing in addition to those being built by TIDC and Three Rivers as well as making substantial monetary donations to various projects. Our ballparks, basketball court and wrestling club buildings take an unimaginable amount of man hours the majority of which are done by volunteers. Multiple volunteers run sports tournaments in attempt to drive commerce as well as provide our children with activity. Our churches participate in many community improvement projects. Our pool task force is volunteer run. Even our youth can be seen around town volunteering at different city activities, school activities and the like. I would venture to say that over the past 5+ years what we have seen is a refreshed vigor for improvement and betterment. I am proud of what the citizens in this community have done and the direction this has given the community.
In closing, I respectfully disagree with Ms. DeVries’ comment that states “it appears that many city residents and those in government are fearful of changes that would improve these situations and prefer to maintain the status quo.” I believe a look around reveals so much change, so much improvement and so many incredible things going on to address each and every opportunity mentioned in her letter.
Yes, there is always room for improvement, but let us not forget the hard work already taking place in this town.
I encourage her to share her solutions and lead the way to putting these solutions into action. There are many volunteer opportunities available to assist with solutions already under way or upcoming. Lastly, running for a public office would offers anyone wanting to see continued improvement to our fine town an opportunity to create change.
Again, I thank you Ms. DeVries for her list of opportunities. I hope to have pointed out many things taking place in Tekamah of which to be proud that truly are addressing her concerns as well as many more.
Ginger Stahr
Tekamah