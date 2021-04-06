Letters to the editor

Tolerance a better lesson
Editor:
The proposed health education standards for student in K-12 ensuring that students get a total comprehensive health education is redundant at best.
Students are already given an excellent base of health education. Each student is taught designated standards throughout their education at an appropriate age. Why not have the Department of Education spend its money on other meaningful topics such as parent education in areas such as nutrition, alcohol, tobacco and drug use, relating to others different than ourselves, emotional sexual, mental and social health. Each of these topics are being taught to our students in their appropriate age group.
Tolerance is also being taught on all levels in our school system, but is tolerance being backed up in our homes and society? If we put all that extra instruction onto our teachers, then parents and caregivers are off the hook. The media, our president, government officials, city governments and all groups could also do their part in supporting and advocating tolerance.
You might say tolerance is key!
It seems to me that the Department of Education is asking to put all the responsibility of our children’s education onto the most underpaid profession which is stressed with time restraints and resources as it is.
We will never be able to teach all the different ways to be identified and ways we are different from each other. The list continues to grow. We just need tolerance.
Molly Williams
Tekamah
Huge crisis at the border
Editor:
Changes continue to take place regarding our rights and liberties. We need breathing room to digest what the radical left is trying to do to “We the People” and our country. I have long been a registered Democrat but can no longer accept what has and is happening to this party. We need the two-party system to bring struggles and compromise out in the open.
The latest with our border situation puts everything over the edge. This does not resemble what the United States is about. We have a huge crisis and I, for one, am ashamed of this display of inhumane handling and unnecessary happenings at our southern border.
We, as citizens of the United States, have the right to know what is happening in our country. Free press, freedom of speech, should not be taken from us. We can’t have an immigration bill and have open borders!
Lawmakers from both parties have traveled to the southern border and witnessed unaccompanied children in close quarters, sickness and unsanitary condition. Senator Susan Collins of Maine called the situation at the border “a disaster.” Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas said he spoke to asylum seekers under a bridge and asked why they came. “They want to find a job and get a better life.” Cotton said, “that doesn’t constitute asylum under U.S. law.”
Why not say that we are turning back everyone coming to the border because of the pandemic. They could say that they have to adjudicate their asylum claims in the first country they enter after leaving their country. Instead we just invited the immigrants to come. This didn’t need to happen and created a humanitarian crisis.
It goes without saying that we must have border security to prevent what is happening. We had a foundation with the last administration and it was working to our benefit. Now we are inundated with immigrants wanting to seek asylum.
Instead, they need to follow criteria by passing a background check and filling out Form N-400, Application for Naturalization. Entering illegally is costly for our country and makes unsafe conditions for our citizens.
Donette Jackson
Tekamah