Today I honor myself deeply.
Drinking a really good cup of coffee begins the day. Deep breathing, praying, looking out the window to inquire to nature as to what to wear on my walk. A beautiful beginning.
Washing bed linens, snuggling with kitties and the lab at intervals throughout the day. Writing this column, eating nourishing food, opening the bar later this afternoon and feeling blessed.
Looking to the goodness, grateful for the sunshine. More deep breathing, more prayers that slide into my heart, my soul letting the pulse of life happen.
Dryer is humming, cats are purring, lab is snoring, nature beckons.
There will always be chaos and confusion and complications and questions, I guess, because this is how we learn, grow, accept, evolve, I suppose. The perfection of the human condition.
So today I honor myself, deeply. So that love can happen