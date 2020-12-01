COVID or no COVID, Santa Claus is still comin’ to town.
Maybe it won’t be the usual greetings, but he’s still coming.
Tekamah Library Foundation and the library board are hosting the jolly old elf’s visit this Saturday. Dec. 5, 2020, 1-4 p.m., but it will be far from typical.
The groups are planning a Drive-by Santa event. Families are invited to decorate their vehicles and/or come dressed in their most festive holiday gear to drive through the alley and wave to Santa and his elves. Each child also will receive a gift bag through a vehicle window. Youngsters, and the young at heart, also are encouraged to leave their letters to Santa with one of Santa’s on-site helpers.
Cars should enter the alley from the west on 14th St, (by the Presbyterian church) and proceed east to main street. All family members should stay in their vehicles to assure the safety of all involved. Santa and his elves will be maintaining social distancing.
Although the alley is one-way going the other way, city police have approved changing the traffic flow to west to east for the event.
Visitors seeing Santa Dec. 5 must arrive in vehicles and remain in those cars during the visit. A foundation spokesman said walk-up visitors cannot be allowed in order to keep everyone safe.