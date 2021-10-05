Life is what you make it

Son, Gabe, has been living in Herman for a couple of years now.
He and his kids, Ruby (13), Ike (12) and Ruth, a.k.a. Foof (9) really love it there. We all love it because the house they live in is a smaller version of Kent’s and mine, a more petite version of where Gabe grew up. This makes the rest of the family just smile.
The house in Herman is a perfect, well made bungalow with original wood floors, lovely carpeted upstairs (very large area with plenty of space for American Girl dolls and teenage “stuff”) for the girls, two bedrooms downstairs for he and Ike, a very cool, old pantry with a lot of storage. It’s just plain cozy. He’s made it a good home for them all.
The back yard is really something as well. He has plans for a garden, a smaller screened-in shed for sitting and for now they grill, have a fire pit next to the nice-sized shed that gives them ample storage for the bigger items in life. Large, strong trees line the lot. It’s a pretty special place.
Gabe and the kids love their village neighbors. The Stangs, Meyers, Hodsons, Warrens, Larsens and all the rest are kind, considerate, sweet people each and every one. The family gets to experience small town life at it’s finest.
Work is just down the street for Gabe with Petersen’s Bar 75/Kent and Gabe Petersen Auctioneers right on Main street. It’s pretty nifty.
Life is so what you make it. Herman makes a beautiful place to live—just ask the Petersens.