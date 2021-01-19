Lifesaving efforts recognized

The Burt County Board of Supervisors took care of a bunch of housekeeping issues at their first meeting of the new year held Jan. 12. Re-appointments to boards and committees were among the most prevalent items dealt with by the board members.
One item that wasn’t average or ordinary was a ceremony recognizing the lifesaving efforts of several Burt County first responders. Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa and Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick were on hand to present the award to members of the Craig Rescue Squad, the Oakland Rescue Squad and Burt County Sheriff’s Office.
Donawa read the following pronouncement to the board members and those in attendance:
“On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at approximately 2:19 p.m., the Craig Rescue Squad, Oakland Rescue Squad, Burt County Emergency Management and Burt County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to 1199 County Road 25, Craig, Nebraska. Upon arrival, Emergency Manger Andrew Donawa assisted with bleeding control until Chief Deputy James Buck arrived on the scene and retrieved a tourniquet. Once the tourniquet was applied, Craig and Oakland rescue arrived on the scene and took over medical care. The patient was bleeding profusely. Craig and Oakland’s rescue acted quickly to stabilize the patient and package him and prepare him for transport to the trauma center. If not for the first responders’ quick reaction, this could have led to a tragic outcome.”
Those receiving the award were: Gary Carson, Kevin Loftis, David Leistra, Nick Seery, Jason Penke, Andrew Donawa, Cheri Johansen, James Buck and Dominick Seery.
The board also voted unanimously to approve a two percent cost of living adjustment to county employees pay. Complicating matters was a potential restructuring of the county’s payscale based on longevity (time in service) – a “stair-step” approach to institute equity. The scale is currently being worked on.
Board Chair David Schold, supervisor for District No. 2, asked if the Board had a problem asking tax-payers to fund a cost of living increase for county workers who haven’t missed a paycheck during the health measure restrictions when there are businesses who haven’t been able to be open.
District No. 5 Supervisor Dale Webster said he understood the concern but offered the explanation that the issue was keeping people from falling behind the ever-increasing cost of living
“That’s the way the bowling ball went down the alley,” Webster said. “We all pay the same taxes no matter what corn is selling for.”