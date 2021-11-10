Funeral services for Linda Anderson were held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away Oct. 29, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was 74.
Linda Genice was born to Eugene and Margaret (Harris) Utemark on June 16, 1947, in Altadena, California. Her family moved back to Nebraska while she was very young. Linda was a graduate of South Sioux City High School where she was the majorette in the high school band. She also competed nationally as a figure skater.
When Linda was about 15, she met Steve Anderson, who came to see her father about a horse. On March 25, 1967, Steve and Linda were united in marriage and resided in the Grand Island, Nebraska, area. Their son, Eric, was born in 1968 and Lisa, their daughter, in 1971.
They moved back to northeast Nebraska in 1976 to the family farm near Decatur. Steve and Linda raised Holstein heifer calves and started milking. They also raised, bred, trained and showed American Quarter Horses. For the last 35 years, Steve and Linda have lived on an acreage five miles north of Lyons, the same home place of Steve’s grandfather, A.L. Anderson.
Linda was extremely involved with the youth of the Lyons and Decatur area. She was a 4-H leader, softball coach and was always involved with her children’s activities of 4-H, baseball/softball and high school athletics. Following her children’s graduation from high school, Linda continued working with youth in 4-H.
She began to work outside of the home in 1984. Following her employment at Gateway Computers in North Sioux City, South Dakota, Linda found her passion in advertising and publishing, working for a number of area publications before retiring in 2016.
Above and beyond all this she enjoyed fishing, camping and Nebraska football. One of Linda’s favorite things was to travel and go for drives, which included visits to her son and daughter’s families in South Carolina and Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Margaret Utemark.
Linda is survived by her husband, Steve Anderson; children, Eric (LeAnn) Anderson and their sons, Andrew, and Jacob of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Lisa Ellis and her son, Samuel and daughter, Lindsay of Gilbert, Arizona. Linda is also survived by her uncle, Norval Utemark and wife Sharon of West Point, Nebraska, along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation towards various youth organizations within Burt County.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.