 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Briggs

Linda Briggs

briggs obit

A Celebration of Life service for Linda Briggs will be held at 2 p.m. on July 1, 2921, at Herman Community Church. The Herman woman passed away peacefully June 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.

Linda Kay was born on Jan. 28, 1949, in Blair to Willus and Bernice Mundorf. She graduated from Blair High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, George Briggs, in 1963 and the couple were married on May 4, 1968. Together they built a beautiful life with three daughters.

Linda worked outside of her home for a short time as a nurse’s aide before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She had an unwavering faith in the Lord and enjoyed sharing the gospel. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being surrounded by her family. Linda made the best baked goods including brownies, chocolate chip cookies, German chocolate cake and a Danish pastry that was loved by many.

She is survived by her husband George, children; Amy (Scott) Schroeder, Jennifer (Orion) Morrissey, grandchildren; Elise (Michael) Camron, Morgan (fiancé Nate Clark) Schroeder, Riley Schroeder, Spencer Schroeder, Phin Morrissey and Jax Morrissey, great-grandchildren Maddox and Blakely Camron, brother Steve (Paula) Mundorf, sister Carol Sparks, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Melanie, brothers Dennis and Gary Mundorf and great-grandson Hendryx Camron.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Kenny Hansen

Memorial services for Kenny Hansen were held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. He passed away June 22, 2021, at …

Kevin Olson
Community

Kevin Olson

Memorial services for Kevin C. Olson are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial will follow in…

Jackie Morgan
Community

Jackie Morgan

A memorial service for Jackie Morgan was held Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. Burial was in the Graceland Cemete…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News