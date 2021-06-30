A Celebration of Life service for Linda Briggs will be held at 2 p.m. on July 1, 2921, at Herman Community Church. The Herman woman passed away peacefully June 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.
Linda Kay was born on Jan. 28, 1949, in Blair to Willus and Bernice Mundorf. She graduated from Blair High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, George Briggs, in 1963 and the couple were married on May 4, 1968. Together they built a beautiful life with three daughters.
Linda worked outside of her home for a short time as a nurse’s aide before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She had an unwavering faith in the Lord and enjoyed sharing the gospel. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being surrounded by her family. Linda made the best baked goods including brownies, chocolate chip cookies, German chocolate cake and a Danish pastry that was loved by many.
She is survived by her husband George, children; Amy (Scott) Schroeder, Jennifer (Orion) Morrissey, grandchildren; Elise (Michael) Camron, Morgan (fiancé Nate Clark) Schroeder, Riley Schroeder, Spencer Schroeder, Phin Morrissey and Jax Morrissey, great-grandchildren Maddox and Blakely Camron, brother Steve (Paula) Mundorf, sister Carol Sparks, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Melanie, brothers Dennis and Gary Mundorf and great-grandson Hendryx Camron.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.