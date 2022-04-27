 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda Olson

Olson obit

Funeral services for Linda Olson were held, April 21, 2022 at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away April 14, 2022, at Nottingham Health & Rehabilitation in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 76.

Linda Sue was born on Nov. 9, 1945, to Richard and Alice Jones in Portland, Oregon.

Linda married Larry Lee Olson on Oct. 1, 1966, in West Point. To this union were born two sons, Jody and Chad.

Linda opened a beauty shop in 1970 in the former post office in Lyons. In 1973, she opened a new beauty shop off Diamond Street in the city.

In the 70s, Linda was the den mother for Cub Scouts with Roy Pounds. She was confirmed with the eighth grade class at Bethany Lutheran Church in 1982.

Linda moved to Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender in January 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry.

She is survived by her sons, Jody Olson of Lincoln and Chad Olson of Olathe; six grandchildren; siblings, Gayle Penry of Blair and Roxanne of Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to an animal shelter of your choice.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

