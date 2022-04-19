Lions Club marks its centennial

Tekamah Lions Club, one of the oldest clubs in the state, celebrated 100 years as a force in the community with an anniversary banquet April 9, 2022 at Carson Civic Center.
Club officials said 103 Lions and guests attended the event. Clubs from as far away as Wallace, Nebraska and Nixa, Missouri were among the 16 clubs answering the roll call. The Tekamah club had 21 members in attendance, including its two longest-tenured members: Bob Aronson and Ronnie Anderson. Aronson led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance while Anderson delivered the invocation. A dinner of either prime rib or Montreal chicken was prepared by Lion Scott Herbolsheimer and his staff at Save More market.
Keynote speaker for the evening is Past International President Bill Biggs from Omaha. Biggs is one of only two Nebraskans to ever serve as International President. Elected International President in 1990, Biggs remains one of the most well-known and sought-after speakers in Lions. But the Tekamah banquet is likely to be his last. During the banquet, Biggs announced his retirement from speaking engagements.
Jackson said she wanted Biggs to speak because he was a member of the Omaha Lions Club. Omaha chartered Tekamah on Feb. 16, 1922 as the 10th club in the state and the 375th nationwide.
The Tekamah club was chartered just five years after Lionism began in the United States, the brainchild of Chicago insurance executive Melvin Jones.
Charter members included Van V. Boyce, Gordon F. Bryant Sr., J.B. Buller, Orville Chatt, James A. Clark, James E. Cornish, James M. Crowell, Dr. Frank P. Ellenberger, Clarence A. Ellis, Emmett I. Ellis, Everitt J. Gano, William MacVicar Hartnell, William Hopley, Walter M. Hopewell, Bur Latta, Dr. Isaiah Lukens III, Frank O. Lundstrom, Benjamin O. McDonald, Dr. John P. Merritt, Dr. Andrew Nesbit, William T. Poucher, Harry Reimund, A. Bert Rice, Sylvester A. Wassum and Herman J. Wragge.
After being challenged by Helen Keller to be “knights of the blind” during the 1925 national convention in Ohio, sight projects became a tradition with Lions Clubs around the world. Locally, the club has provided eyeglasses and eye exams for people throughout the county. It also collects used eyeglasses for repair and distribution around the world.
In observance of its 100th anniversary, Tekamah Lions are embarking on a drive to collect 100,000 pairs of used eyeglasses over the coming years.
The local club also sponsors an annual visit to Tekamah-Herman Schools by the Nebraska Lions Foundation’s Mobile Screening Unit, which is equipped to test visual acuity and hearing.
But Lionism is more than sight-related projects. The organization motto “We Serve” has been defined by the observation that wherever there is a need, there’s a Lion.
The Tekamah club began living up to the Lions motto “We Serve” immediately. The local club sponsored the city’s first paved street in 1923. They added to the city’s basic infrastructure again in 1938 by sponsoring the construction of a “sludge-type” sewer lagoon.
Service clubs were a unique idea in 1917 when Lionism was founded. The trend at the time was the formation of groups with commercial motives. Under Jones’ leadership, Lions discouraged what it called “self-interest,” choosing instead to help their fellow man regardless of race, religion or politics.
The origin of the Tekamah club was outlined in a letter Dr. John P. Merritt, a charter member, wrote to the club in 1957 on the occasion of the club’s 35th anniversary. Merritt expressed his regret in being unable to attend the anniversary, but wanted to pass along some of the details of the club’s founding so that current members, in 1957, would have a better idea of their history.
Merritt wrote that he had been delegated by a group of Tekamah businessmen, including Gano, Bryant and Clark among others, to write to the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs in Omaha, seeking the establishment of a service club in Tekamah.
“The Rotary secretary replied ‘Tekamah is too small. Sorry.’ The Kiwanis secretary didn’t bother to answer,” Merritt wrote. “Both incidents show they didn’t know Tekamah.”
Merritt continued saying a few days later a representative of the Omaha Lions Club came to Tekamah after hearing of Merritt’s letters. That representative was Omaha Lions president Merle Crawford Taylor. He met with Merritt and a handful of others in Merritt’s office one evening, telling the Tekamah men that if they could get 15 more men “tried and true” who thought Tekamah needed “a shot in the arm,” a Lions Club could be organized here.
“We had no difficulty in finding them,” Merritt wrote.
In early May, Taylor presented Tekamah its charter during a banquet in the Jeep Hall, the former City Cafe building.
Those details were brought to life in a presentation that included Tekamah City Council member Matt Cass portraying Taylor and Historic Bryant House curator Bonnie Chatt playing the part of Helen Keller.
Burt County Museum has an exhibit highlighting the club’s 100 years on display through April 30. The museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. or by appointment.