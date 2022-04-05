Lions Club to mark its centennial

It’s time for a birthday party. They’re even bringing a cake. A really big cake—like three and a half feet high and just as big through the middle. But no candles though, the smoke might get too intense.
Tekamah Lions Club, one of the oldest clubs in the state, will celebrate 100 years as a force in the community with an anniversary banquet April 9, 2022 at Carson Civic Center.
Club president Karen Jackson said nearly 75 Lions from a dozen clubs have made reservations for the event.
Keynote speaker for the evening is Past International President Bill Biggs from Omaha. Biggs is one of only two Nebraskans to ever serve as International President.
Jackson said she wanted Biggs to speak because he was a member of the Omaha Lions Club. Omaha chartered Tekamah on Feb. 16, 1922 as the 10th club in the state and the 375th nationwide.
The Tekamah club was chartered just five years after Lionism began in the United States, the brainchild of Chicago insurance executive Melvin Jones.
After being challenged by Helen Keller to be “knights of the blind” during the 1925 national convention in Ohio, sight projects became a tradition with Lions Clubs around the world. Locally, the club has provided eyeglasses and eye exams for people throughout the county. It also collects used eyeglasses for repair and distribution around the world.
For decades, autumn meant club members would be out in force, selling light bulbs door-to-door to raise money for sight projects.
In observance of its 100th anniversary, Tekamah Lions are embarking on a drive to collect 100,000 pairs of used eyeglasses over the coming years.
Tekamah Lions also played a part in one of the biggest sight-related projects in state history, the establishment of the Nebraska Lions Eye Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The institute was completed in 1975 with half of the construction costs financed by Lions Clubs in Nebraska. The Nebraska Lions Eye Institute housed outpatient care, instruction for medical students and residents and clinical research. The institute grew from the Lions Eye Bank which was formed in 1960 to gather and store transplantable corneal tissue to help restore sight.
The local club also sponsors an annual visit to Tekamah-Herman Schools by the Nebraska Lions Foundation’s Mobile Screening Unit. Equipped to test visual acuity and hearing, the unit helps school nurse Jamie Brummond complete mandatory health checks on the district’s students.
But Lionism is more than sight-related projects. The organization motto “We Serve” has been defined by the observation that wherever there is a need, there’s a Lion.
The Tekamah club began living up to the Lions motto “We Serve” immediately. The local club sponsored the city’s first paved street in 1923. They added to the city’s basic infrastructure again in 1938 by sponsoring the construction of a “sludge-type” sewer lagoon.
The club had sponsored the local Boy Scout troop since 1925 and sponsored district art contests and talent shows.
Tekamah Lions have sponsored the annual Big Red Night every year since 1978 before being shut down by COVID-19 restrictions the last three years. The project brings University of Nebraska football players to town for a banquet and the chance to interact with fans, including many children, on a more personal level.
A civic beautification project in 1957 encouraged residents to plant redbud trees. More than 300 were planted in the city, some of which still survive, especially along M and O streets.
Club members also clean up two miles of Highway 75 south of Tekamah twice a year.
Through its history, the club has cost-shared improvements at city parks, including the main shelter in Athletic Park and a scoreboard at Veterans Field, and donated flags to be flown in the business district.
Service clubs were a unique idea in 1917 when Lionism was founded. The trend at the time was the formation of groups with commercial motives. Under Jones’ leadership, Lions discouraged what it called “self-interest,” choosing instead to help their fellow man regardless of race, religion or politics.
Paying forward the opportunity presented to them by the Omaha club, Tekamah Lions chartered the Blair club in 1941.
Local members also have gone on to serve at higher levels. Six members, Ralph Anderson, Sr., Bill Haynes, Karl Adamson, Ed Morrow, Mike Martin and Dave Marion have become District Governors. Two of them, Adamson and Morrow, advanced to become Council Chairman for Multiple District 38-O, the equivalent of state president. Adamson’s career in Lions peaked when he was elected as an International Director from 1992-94.
Burt County Museum has an exhibit highlighting the club’s 100 years on display through April 30. The museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. or by appointment.