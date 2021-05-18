 Skip to main content
Lions honor Schlickbernd
Tekamah Lions Club member Doug Schlickbernd, center, was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship by the local club on May 10. Making the presentation were Past International Director Karl Adamson. left, and club president Gregg Miller. Both are Melvin Jones Fellows.

Tekamah Lions Club member Doug Schlickbernd was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship during the club’s cookout meeting May 10 at Athletic Park. Fellowships are available through Lions Clubs International based on donations to the organization’s international foundation. The local club makes donations annually and uses the accumulated amounts to award members who have shown a long history of outstanding contributions to the club and its projects.

