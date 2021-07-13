Livestock, grandstand shows highlight 109th Burt Fair

With the preliminaries wrapped up, it’s time for the big show to take the stage.
The 109th Burt County Fair runs July 16-20 at the county fairgrounds in Oakland. Admission to the fair is free, but some grandstand activities will require a cover charge.
The major livestock shows get under way on Saturday.
Early numbers from fair officials show 166 swine entries, 95 beef entries, 30 sheep, 70 horse entries, 22 meat goats and 11 entries in a new category: dairy goats.
Animal shows get off to a soft start on Friday. The poultry show opens the slate at 10 a.m. in the rabbit and poultry barn. The cat show is at 10:30 a.m. in the Foundation Pavilion, followed at 1 p.m. by the dog show in the show arena.
The swine show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in the show arena.
The rabbit show starts at 10 a.m. in the Foundation Pavilion. The companion animal show follows at noon in the pavilion.
The meat goat show is set for a 1 p.m. start in the arena followed by the sheep show at 2 p.m.
The beef show takes over the livestock arena Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon.
On Monday, the 4-H horse show starts at 10 a.m. in the equine arena. At 10:30, a 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest will be held in the livestock arena.
Admission to the fairgrounds is free, but the headline entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights will require a cover charge.
On Friday night, Dueling Guitars opens the slate of entertainment in Left Field.
Saturday features nationally-known country music stars Travis Denning and Lonestar. The opening acts for the evening are Justin Kane and Forgotten Highway. Gates for the show open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6.
Tickets for the show are available online at outhousetickets.com. Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The annual demolition derby takes over the grandstand area on Sunday night.
The fair’s other activities get under way Friday as well. Judging of all 4-H exhibits starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 4-H building. The open classes start even sooner, with judging starting at 8 a.m.
The 4-H Building is open for tours at 5 p.m. Friday night and at 10 a.m. Saturday through Tuesday. The Ag and Expo halls are open from noon-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the rest of the fair’s run.
The fair’s traditional opening, Friday’s awards program, features the crowning of the 72nd King and Queen of Burt. The program will be held in the Foundation Pavilion.
The king candidates include: Mason Cone of Nickerson, Caleb Schlichting of Lyons and Oakland’s Holden von Seggern.
In the running for queen are Mackenzie Evans and Alex Davis of Tekamah, Elise Anderson of Lyons and Anna Karnopp of Oakland.
The identities of the new King and Queen of Burt will be a closely guarded secret until the 71st royal couple, Gavin Enstrom and Greta Lindberg, crown their successors.
The awards program also is home to the Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation awards and the annual Joe Roh, Jr. Award, presented annually to someone who has contributed greatly to the success of the fair over time.
A carnival will be on the grounds throughout the fair. It opens at 5 p.m. Friday and Monday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Half-price ride tickets are available until noon Friday at several area merchants.
The annual fair parade, using the theme, “Guitars and Cadillacs,” starts at 4 p.m. Sunday with floats showcasing local businesses, civic organizations and many others. Fair enthusiasts with an appetite can stop by the Burt County Cattlemen’s barbecue after the parade, or patronize one of the many groups providing a hearty meal.
The kiddie tractor pull will be 6 p.m. Monday at the grandstand. The Ag Olympics get going in the livestock arena at 7:30 p.m.
The fair concludes on Tuesday with the annual livestock auction, followed by an appreciation meal in Left Field.