Living out the lyric

“All you need is love” is an oft repeated line in a song written by John Lennon, released by Beatles in 1967. The lyrics were designed to be simplistic for the 25-country international audience, broadcast via the first live global television link.
I had a local incident that brought home “All you need is love.” Last Tuesday, I posted this on Facebook:
Happiness is leaving your phone in a business, going to another town (Herman) to eat seven miles away and having the staff there say, “Your phone has been taken to the school in Tekamah. Call this number and someone will come outside with it.” Love livin’ in Burt County! Thanks Gregg and Diane Ssheets!
We did just that. I called the provided number when we passed Bomgaars upon our return, and when we got to the school, there was Gregg waiting at the crosswalk for us. I didn’t even have to get out of the vehicle; he just handed the phone to me through the window. Talk about service!
In a little over a week, there have been 79 ‘likes’ for the above post, which is an amazing number in my opinion. I have been reflecting on why. Why did so many people take time to select a response, instead of just scrolling on by? Could it be that people are getting tired of the corrosive atmosphere of the national scene? Do folks want the world, or at least their world, to be a better place? Sounds like it is part of the “Think globally, act locally” idea.
One week later, Diane wrote this e-mail to me:
(Subject line) Farm cap – Helena
(Message) Hi Susan. Could you tell your husband that he left his cap here. Maybe you could stop by to pick it up if you’re coming into town. Thank you.
Now, it is slightly embarrassing that we both left items when Jim was getting a trim. I’ll claim that we were enjoying our conversations so much with Gregg and Diane that we got distracted. Their care of us really exemplifies the small town value of looking out for your neighbors.
Thanks for being the embodiment of the lyric “All you need is love.”
Love livin’ in Burt County.